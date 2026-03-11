Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Director Carey Jaros Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Carey Jaros acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,173.16. This represents a 110.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 4,551,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,689. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $608.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,216,000 after buying an additional 5,528,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 213,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,709,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,619,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 221,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,577,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

