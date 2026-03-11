Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $571.83 and traded as high as $762.91. Mitsui & Co. shares last traded at $762.91, with a volume of 14,457 shares traded.

Mitsui & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $680.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.57 by ($1.05). Mitsui & Co. had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITSY) is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan’s largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company’s core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

