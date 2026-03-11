Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.47 and traded as high as C$14.13. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 10,149,046 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.70%.

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

