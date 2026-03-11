RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Major Shareholder Sells $26,862.00 in Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 742,434 shares in the company, valued at $824,101.74. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 66,168 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $75,431.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $57,283.20.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $53,035.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $134,876.56.

On Monday, March 2nd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $212,631.76.

On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $6,573.12.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,605.55.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,403.31.

RPGL Stock Performance

RPGL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 284,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,489. RPGL has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of RPGL in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About RPGL

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

