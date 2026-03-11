Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382 and last traded at GBX 385.50. 2,146,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 574,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Foresight Group from GBX 580 to GBX 560 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.67.

Foresight Group Stock Performance

Foresight Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.51. The company has a market capitalization of £439.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors.

