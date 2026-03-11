HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hg Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.75. HG shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

