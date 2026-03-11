Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.55. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $2.4850, with a volume of 1,603,522 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $279.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,430 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a global shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The company specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels that transport a variety of commodities, including coal, iron ore, grains, fertilizers, steel products and other bulk materials. Diana Shipping’s fleet comprises Panamax, Capesize, Newcastlemax and Supramax/Newcastlemax segments, enabling it to address the needs of customers on key global trade routes.

The company conducts its operations by chartering vessels on short?term voyage charters and longer?term period charters.

Further Reading

