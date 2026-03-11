Insider Selling: 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells 12,248 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melanie Goins sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 224,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,485. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 230,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,786. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 15.25%.The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1stdibs.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIBS

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.com

(Get Free Report)

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.