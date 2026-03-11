Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.5050. Approximately 2,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers.

