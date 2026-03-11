Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 9,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxus Acquisition Corp is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol OXUS. As a blank-check acquisition vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to complete a business combination, merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar transaction with one or more operating businesses.

Following its public listing, Oxus Acquisition has held its assets in a trust account while seeking a target company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.