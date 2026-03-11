Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 21,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

Navient Co SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) is a series of senior unsecured notes issued by Navient Corporation. The notes carry a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00% and mature on December 15, 2043. As unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all of Navient’s other unsubordinated debt and are structurally subordinated to any secured borrowings.

Interest on these notes is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year. Beginning December 15, 2023, Navient has the option to redeem the notes, in whole or in part, at a specified redemption price plus accrued interest, subject to the terms set forth in the governing indenture under which the notes were issued and trade under the ticker symbol JSM.

Navient Corporation, the issuer behind this debt issue, provides asset management and business processing solutions to education loan portfolios in the United States.

