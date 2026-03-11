Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 41,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2350.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 11.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as IronRidge Resources Limited and changed its name to Atlantic Lithium Limited in November 2021. Atlantic Lithium Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

