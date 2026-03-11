State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.80. 567,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 228,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street Blackstone High Income ETF

State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYBL. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. HYBL was launched on Feb 17, 2022 and is managed by State Street.

