State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.80. 567,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 228,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.
State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street Blackstone High Income ETF
State Street Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. HYBL was launched on Feb 17, 2022 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
