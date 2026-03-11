Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Magazine Luiza Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium and management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services. Further, the company provides integration, logistics, and technological solutions, as well as resale goods and provision of services in the stores, electronic and food delivery management platform.

