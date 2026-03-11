bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.2203 and last traded at $0.2203. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2602.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company developing an extracorporeal immunoadsorption platform intended to treat Gram-negative sepsis and other severe inflammatory conditions. The company’s technology employs specialized sorbent cartridges designed to selectively bind and remove circulating endotoxins and inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream, with the goal of supporting critical care interventions and improving patient outcomes.

In preclinical studies, bioAffinity’s hemoperfusion devices have demonstrated the ability to capture lipopolysaccharides released by Gram-negative bacteria, leading to reductions in pro-inflammatory cytokines and enhanced survival rates in animal models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.