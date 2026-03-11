Christian Kleinerman Sells 550 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $100,342.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 501,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,554,777.40. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,100.00.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,546.50.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $632,038.75.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of SNOW traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.
Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish coverage — Recent analyst notes and feature pieces upgraded Snowflake’s outlook, highlighting strong revenue growth, accelerating AI products and improved margin guidance; this bullish coverage is supporting buying interest. Snowflake Gets Upgrade As Tesla Faces Caution
- Positive Sentiment: New AI/ROI research reinforces demand narrative — Snowflake’s joint reports (with Omdia and Hakkoda/IBM) show enterprise AI projects producing positive ROI and net job gains, and highlight interoperability as essential in healthcare — evidence that Snowflake’s AI/data platform is driving real spend. Snowflake AI Report Links Enterprise ROI And Jobs To Long Term Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Buy thesis from independent analysts — Several bullish write-ups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) argue the recent pullback creates a contrarian buying opportunity given strong Q4 results, Cortex adoption and accelerating AI product monetization. Snowflake: Why I Am Buying The SaaS Meltdown (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Nuanced AI employment findings — Coverage of a 2,000?IT executive survey and related stories show AI’s workforce impact is mixed and context-dependent; useful for narrative but not an immediate catalyst. Is AI stealing our jobs? A survey of 2,000 IT executives reveals a complicated answer
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed near?term technical/valuation commentary — Analyst notes and market pieces point to a ~19% three?month decline and margin pressure, framing SNOW as higher?upside but higher?volatility; useful for risk/reward context but not a direct news catalyst. Is SNOW Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell After a 19% Decline in Three Months?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class?action notices — Several law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff interest alleging disclosure issues for the June 27, 2023–Feb 28, 2024 period; heightened litigation risk can create legal costs, management distraction and pressure on the valuation multiple. SNOW SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — Director Michael Speiser sold ~50k shares (~$8.8M) in early March, markedly reducing his stake; material insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if unrelated to company fundamentals. Snowflake Director Sells $8,818,714.22 in Stock
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,047,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after buying an additional 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,882,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
