Christian Kleinerman Sells 550 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $100,342.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 501,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,554,777.40. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,100.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,546.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $632,038.75.

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,047,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after buying an additional 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,882,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

