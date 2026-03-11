Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.3930. 488,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 217,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASCUF shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASCUF

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company’s principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.