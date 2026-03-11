Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.54, for a total transaction of $5,125,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,140.20. This represents a 98.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $8.90 on Wednesday, reaching $544.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,323. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $548.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

