Insider Buying: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Purchases 900,000 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic L.P. General purchased 900,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $16,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,879,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,930,692.91. This represents a 6.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Atlantic L.P. General also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Atlantic L.P. General purchased 842,266 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $14,613,315.10.
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Atlantic L.P. General acquired 1,103,749 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $19,381,832.44.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. 3,595,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $31.66.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.
Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.
Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.
