Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carbon Streaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.6581 and last traded at $0.6602. Approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6716.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation is a Vancouver, British Columbia–based company that specializes in providing upfront financing to carbon credit–generating projects worldwide. Founded in 2019, the company structures long?term carbon streaming agreements whereby it purchases a fixed portion of carbon credits produced by a given project in exchange for early capital support. These credits can then be sold to corporate and institutional buyers aiming to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

The company’s portfolio spans a diverse array of nature?based and clean?energy initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.