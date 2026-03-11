Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 70,969 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the February 12th total of 21,496 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,861. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.
Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
