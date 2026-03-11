Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.1780 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 13,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 30,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine.
