Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.1780 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 13,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 30,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.