The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.5902 and last traded at $0.6242. Approximately 8,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 107,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6413.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Glimpse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.62 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.62.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 50.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in The Glimpse Group by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 56,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development and deployment of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) software and services. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries that specialize in immersive content creation, proprietary platform development, and enterprise-grade XR (extended reality) solutions. Glimpse Group’s core mission is to accelerate adoption of digital reality technologies across business, education, healthcare, entertainment, and marketing sectors.

Through its portfolio companies, the Glimpse Group delivers end-to-end services that span strategy, design, development and deployment of AR/VR applications.

