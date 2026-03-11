ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86. 3,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%
The company has a market cap of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile
The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.
