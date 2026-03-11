Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4007 per share by the bank on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a 4.8% increase from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

Macro Bank has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macro Bank to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Macro Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 406,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. Macro Bank has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Macro Bank

Macro Bank ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.60. Macro Bank had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $708.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

