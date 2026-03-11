Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 62,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 115,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

