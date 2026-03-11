Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.11. 2,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,117,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

