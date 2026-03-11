Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Stock Price Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8248.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group plc is a UK-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of Affimer® biotherapeutics and diagnostic reagents. The company’s proprietary Affimer platform uses small, engineered protein scaffolds that can be tailored to bind specifically to target molecules, offering an alternative to traditional antibodies. Avacta operates two core divisions: Avacta Therapeutics, which focuses on novel treatments in oncology and immune-related diseases, and Avacta Analytical, which develops reagents and point-of-care diagnostic tests.

In its diagnostics business, Avacta has applied the Affimer technology to lateral flow assays, most notably for rapid detection of viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2.

