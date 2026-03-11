Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.0338 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 48,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 3.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Cocrystal Pharma

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,888,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,123.45. This trade represents a 2.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,450 in the last three months. 28.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.