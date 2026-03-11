BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2026

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVFGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.0750. Approximately 48,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 931,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 131,439 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,287,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 345,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 107,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.