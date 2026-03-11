BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.0750. Approximately 48,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 931,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 131,439 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,287,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 345,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 107,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.

