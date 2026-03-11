BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.0750. Approximately 48,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.
