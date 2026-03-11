Short Interest in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Expands By 237.8%

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,133,322 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the February 12th total of 631,495 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,268,739 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,268,739 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 558,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,717. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

