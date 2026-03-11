Insider Selling: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Ryan sold 1,300 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $20,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,252.40. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barbara Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Barbara Ryan sold 200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $2,034.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Barbara Ryan sold 100 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,083.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Barbara Ryan sold 400 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $4,344.00.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 17.2%

NASDAQ INKT traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Headlines Impacting MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.55% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting MiNK Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a strategic collaboration with C?Further to develop a PRAME?targeted TCR?engineered iNKT cell therapy for pediatric cancers and will receive roughly $1.1M in non?dilutive funding to advance the program — this is the core fundamental catalyst behind recent buying. MiNK Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with C?Further

Announced a strategic collaboration with C?Further to develop a PRAME?targeted TCR?engineered iNKT cell therapy for pediatric cancers and will receive roughly $1.1M in non?dilutive funding to advance the program — this is the core fundamental catalyst behind recent buying. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares surged (reports of up to ~80% intraday moves) on the collaboration news, reflecting strong speculative and momentum buying around the pediatric oncology program. MiNK Therapeutics stock soars 80% on C?Further collaboration

Market reaction: shares surged (reports of up to ~80% intraday moves) on the collaboration news, reflecting strong speculative and momentum buying around the pediatric oncology program. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is an average “Hold,” which tempers upside from fundamentals and may limit conviction among institutional investors ahead of upcoming quarterly reporting. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Analyst consensus is an average “Hold,” which tempers upside from fundamentals and may limit conviction among institutional investors ahead of upcoming quarterly reporting. Negative Sentiment: Short?term technical/flow pressure: headlines suggest today’s pullback is driven by profit?taking after the big rally, a common follow?through after rapid gains that can accelerate selling. Why Is MiNK Therapeutics Stock Trading Lower On Wednesday?

Short?term technical/flow pressure: headlines suggest today’s pullback is driven by profit?taking after the big rally, a common follow?through after rapid gains that can accelerate selling. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~18% in February to 37,106 shares (?1.0% of float) with an 8.6?day cover ratio — increased shorting can add downward pressure and volatility if momentum reverses.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

