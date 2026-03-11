CI&T Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) used its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to highlight accelerating demand for AI-led transformation work, record quarterly revenue, and continued investment in its proprietary CI&T Flow platform as the company pushes toward more IP-driven delivery and alternative pricing models.

Management frames 2025 as an “acceleration phase” for AI services

Founder and CEO Cesar Gon opened the call by positioning AI adoption as “a structural necessity,” arguing that many organizations fail to earn measurable returns because they treat AI as a tool rather than redesigning their operating model. He outlined three common challenges he sees in enterprise AI: “the tool trap,” a workforce “learning gap,” and “fragmented governance.”

Gon said CI&T has built an AI transformation framework focused on identifying high-impact value streams, defining measurable outcomes, and aligning operating models to scale AI across enterprises. He described CI&T Flow as the management system that orchestrates “humans, AI agents, data, and governance.”

Bruno Guicardi, founder and president for North America and Europe, said CI&T ended 2025 with a global team of 8,000 employees and averaged 640 AI tech professionals over the period, a 14% increase from 2024. Guicardi emphasized that the company is moving beyond AI “assistant” usage and toward restructuring workflows to deliver larger impact.

Q4 revenue reached a record $134.3 million; full-year revenue totaled $489.7 million

CI&T reported fourth-quarter revenue of $134.3 million, representing 19.3% organic growth versus Q4 2024 on a reported basis and 13.9% year-over-year on a constant-currency basis. The company said the constant-currency growth exceeded the top end of its guidance range.

For full-year 2025, revenue was $489.7 million, up 11.5% from 2024 on a reported basis and 13.2% on a constant-currency basis. Gon said this marked CI&T’s fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth.

On profitability, the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4% and an adjusted profit margin of 14%. CFO Stanley Rodrigues said adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was BRL 24.8 million, up 11.6% year-over-year, while full-year adjusted EBITDA was BRL 89.4 million, up 9.1%, for a full-year margin of 18.3%.

Rodrigues attributed the margin decline in the quarter to “two specific headwinds”: an unfavorable foreign exchange environment and the resumption of payroll taxes in Brazil. He added that CI&T also invested upfront in its AI platform, workforce reskilling, and global sales initiatives to accelerate growth.

Regional and client trends: strength in Latin America, steady North America

Rodrigues said 2025 growth was anchored by Latin America and North America. Latin America revenue grew 26.8% for the full year, which he said was driven by accelerating digital and AI modernization in the region. North America revenue grew 9.2% year-over-year.

Rodrigues also pointed to strength across verticals, citing financial services and retail and consumer goods as areas where “measurable AI-driven efficiency” is influencing technology budget decisions.

Client concentration metrics were also discussed. Revenue from CI&T’s top 10 clients grew 16.5% year-over-year in 2025, and Rodrigues noted that each of the top 10 accounts now generates at least BRL 10 million in annual revenue. In the Q&A, management said Q4 growth among the top 10 clients averaged 21% year-over-year, and that eight of the top 10 accounts grew sequentially from Q3 to Q4.

Agentic SDLC, CI&T Flow, and a shift toward outcome-based models

Guicardi detailed CI&T’s “staged evolution” in delivery, from an “AI-augmented” phase with 2x individual productivity gains, to “AI-coordinated efficiency” targeting 5x gains, and ultimately “AI-orchestrated reinvention” targeting 20x performance improvements. He described CI&T’s newest offering, the Agentic SDLC, as an ecosystem of autonomous AI agents that mirror key development roles, with senior engineers providing oversight and “guardrails.”

He said the system relies on an enterprise knowledge base to provide context for each client, and cited examples including more than 8x productivity gains with a life sciences client and development cycles shrinking from 8.5 days to half a day. Management also referenced Bullla Solutions achieving up to 10x productivity gains through end-to-end automation across coding, documentation, and testing.

On commercialization, Guicardi and Gon said the company is moving beyond traditional time-and-materials contracts toward fixed price, outcome-based, and consumption-based models, with the goal of decoupling revenue from headcount and participating more directly in the value created. During Q&A, management said Flow is primarily a differentiator used to win work, and that discussions about new models often follow after clients see performance improvements.

When asked about traction across billing approaches, management said the company is experimenting with “seven different models,” including hybrids that combine time and materials with throughput-based pricing, consumption tied to “agent computing units,” and outcome-based structures. They cautioned that it is “too early” for the models to become a meaningful part of the P&L, and indicated the transition will take years, particularly given the pace of change at large enterprise clients.

2026 outlook: revenue growth forecast continues; EBITDA margin guided to 17%-19%

For the first quarter of 2026, CI&T guided to revenue of at least $134.7 million, representing 21.5% growth year-over-year on a reported basis, or 14.3% at constant currency.

For full-year 2026, the company projected revenue of $548.4 million to $568.0 million, implying 12% to 16% organic growth year-over-year (midpoint 14%). The outlook assumes a favorable foreign-exchange tailwind of approximately 300 basis points and an average FX rate of 5.3 Brazilian reais per U.S. dollar. CI&T guided to adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% to 19%.

In the Q&A, management said the low end of the revenue range reflects macro uncertainty, while the high end reflects a commercial pipeline described as 30% higher than the same period last year with similar conversion levels. They also said they had not seen impacts from geopolitical uncertainty so far in Q1 and described Europe as having a “strong, solid start” to the year, while reiterating confidence in Brazil and the U.S. as core markets.

