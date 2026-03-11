Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.0125. 769,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 884,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 3.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of gold-rich properties in the western United States. The company’s primary objective is to make significant gold discoveries through systematic exploration programs that include geological mapping, geochemical sampling and targeted drilling campaigns. Liberty Gold leverages a technically oriented team to advance its projects from early-stage exploration toward resource definition and potential development.

The company’s flagship assets include the Black Pine project located on the Idaho–Utah border and the Goldstrike property in Nevada’s prolific Carlin Trend district.

