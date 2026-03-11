Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth Sells 5,089 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $66,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,674. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kory James Wentworth sold 11,388 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $148,271.76.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kory James Wentworth sold 7,988 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $97,853.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 210,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.12. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.38. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRDA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 391.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 836,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 234.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 235,384 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,072,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 206,911 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 287,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 154,143 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 4,767.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 145,167 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

