The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 and last traded at GBX 50.10. Approximately 59,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 417,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.25.

The company has a market cap of £70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

