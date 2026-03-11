China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.6174 and last traded at $0.6174. 147,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 72,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6510.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (OTCMKTS: SNPMF), commonly known as Sinopec, is one of China’s largest integrated energy and chemical companies. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Beijing, Sinopec operates across the full hydrocarbon value chain, encompassing exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining, marketing and distribution of petroleum products, as well as the manufacture of a broad array of petrochemicals. The company manages extensive refining facilities, petrochemical complexes and a nationwide retail network of service stations.

On the upstream side, Sinopec engages in onshore and offshore exploration and production activities through joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries.

