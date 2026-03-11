Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 1,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Down 0.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is a leading Nordic insurance company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, offering a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. The company’s core business activities encompass home, motor, and commercial insurance, supplemented by liability and accident coverage. Gjensidige also provides life and pension solutions, savings products and select banking services, enabling it to serve both retail and corporate customers with integrated risk-management offerings.

Through a multi-channel distribution model, Gjensidige reaches its customers via a network of local agents, brokers and digital platforms.

