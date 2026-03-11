Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.03. Approximately 1,632,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,022,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99.
Block Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.
Block Energy Company Profile
The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Block Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.