Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.03. Approximately 1,632,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,022,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.

Block Energy plc is an AIM quoted independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of Georgia. With interests in seven Production Sharing Contracts in central Georgia, covering an area of 4,256 km2, including the XIB licence which has over 2.77TCF of 2C contingent gas resources, with an estimated Net Present Value 10 (“NPV”) of USD 1.65 billion, in the Patardzueli-Samgori, Rustavi and Teleti fields. (Source: IER, OPC 2024 & Internal estimates).

The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.

