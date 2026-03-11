Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ) Short Interest Up 188.4% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 274 shares, a growth of 188.4% from the February 12th total of 95 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF stock. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sankala Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:GRPZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 GARP ETF (GRPZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks that exhibit quality and value characteristics. GRPZ was launched on Mar 27, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

