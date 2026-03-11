WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.02 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 26,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 9,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,031.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of small-cap, dividend-paying stocks in Europe. DFE was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

