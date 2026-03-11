abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 75,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 160,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.5%.
About abrdn Global Income Fund
abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSE American: FCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn’s global investment team, the fund pursues a diversified strategy across both fixed-income and equity markets. It is structured to deliver monthly distributions by combining income-generating securities with active portfolio management and selective use of leverage.
The fund’s core holdings typically include a broad range of global corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-yield credit.
