Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 1000372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCAX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.78.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, insider David Raben sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $301,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,896.72. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $71,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,600. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,399.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 921.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 383,681 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

