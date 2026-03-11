Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.35. 3,223,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,082,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
Key Stories Impacting Tilray Brands
Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tilray launched Pub Light, a 99?calorie, 4% ABV American?style light lager under its Pub Beer/Cheap Fun brand, expanding its low?cost beer lineup and targeting health? and value?oriented drinkers in the Pacific Northwest — a product extension that can help drive CPG revenue and retail distribution. Lighter. Cheaper. Funner. Pub Light Is Here.
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of BrewDog’s Australian brewing and bar assets expands Tilray’s beverage and hospitality footprint into Australia and the Asia?Pacific, strengthening its international CPG platform and potential margin capture from integrated operations. Tilray’s BrewDog Australia Deal Expands Beverage Reach And Investor Debate
- Positive Sentiment: Management and coverage highlight a target of roughly $1.2 billion in revenue next year driven by acquisitions and beverage growth — a topline target that supports a narrative of diversification beyond cannabis. Tilray Brands Expects to Generate $1.2 Billion in Revenue Next Year, and It’s Not the Way Investors Might Have Expected
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages currently carry a consensus “Hold” on TLRY, signaling mixed analyst views and limited near?term upside from current levels absent clearer profit recovery. Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage lists Tilray among Canadian cannabis names to watch as global legalization trends continue — exposure to sector dynamics could support long?term demand but remains tied to regulatory progress. Canadian Cannabis Stocks to Watch in March 2026 as Global Legalization Expands
- Negative Sentiment: Quiver/filings show sizeable institutional reductions by several large funds in recent quarters (multiple large position liquidations), which increases supply pressure and suggests some investors are de?risking exposure to TLRY. Tilray Brands Launches Pub Light: A New Easy-Drinking American-Style Light Lager
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.
Tilray Brands Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $841.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96.
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 251.69%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilray Brands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tilray Brands Company Profile
Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.
Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.
