Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Insider Christopher Bernauer Sells 869 Shares

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Bernauer sold 869 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $37,028.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,844.23. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,102. The company has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $3,080,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $2,640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

