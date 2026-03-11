Michael Joseph Driscoll Purchases 10,000 Shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Joseph Driscoll acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 225,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,637.69. The trade was a 4.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 666,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,620. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $344.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.68 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,854,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 91,118 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Intrepid Family Office LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 376,623 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Organogenesis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

