Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Plans $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.
Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Target to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.
Target Stock Down 1.7%
Target stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Target
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
