Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Plans $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Target to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Target Stock Down 1.7%

Target stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

