YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2315 per share on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 8.6% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:FEAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.96.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
