Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 2,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hoya Capital Housing ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( NYSEARCA:HOMZ Free Report ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 37.5% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 6.22% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

