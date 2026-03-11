Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 2,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.
