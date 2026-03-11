iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $40.30. 37,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 21,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $179.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSCZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 116.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

